Skyline Drug Task Force Press Release

Staunton, Va. – On 1 February, 2018, members with the Skyline Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on West Beverly Street in Staunton.

Task force officers arrested 26-year-old Ian Niles Rosenfeld of Staunton for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and obstruction of justice.

Rosenfeld was held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.