'Hoos Remain Ranked #2, Head to Tallahassee Wednesday

The University of Virginia men's basketball team remains ranked number two this week in the Associated Press poll, behind first place Villanova.

The 'Hoos received 16 first-place votes, one fewer than last week.

Virginia has a record of 21-1 including a perfect 11-0 in the ACC.

The Cavaliers won by 15 points Saturday at Syracuse holding the Orange to just 44 points, their fewest ever at the Carrier Dome.

"But did we make them shoot contested shots and the majority of the game I liked our defensive positioning," says head coach Tony Bennett. "I like how we bothered shots but the satisfaction or thankfulness is in the game itself and doing a good job for the majority of the possessions and what you've prepared and practiced on and executing that game plan, that's were I find the satisfaction."

Virginia is a perfect 5-0 on the road in the ACC. The 'Hoos play Florida State in Tallahassee on Wednesday. The Seminoles have a record of 6-5 in the ACC. Their top three scorers are upper classmen.

"They're very athletic, they've always been long and one of the more taller teams, aggressive, especially at home and are on the road," says Bennett. "They just went into Louisville and won, they way they get on the glass. They'll turn you over, they're taking care of the ball. They're very deep, that's the one thing you're seeing and it helps them play with great energy."

Virginia and Florida State tipoff at 7pm Wednesday.