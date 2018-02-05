Skyline Drug Task Force Arrests Colonial Beach Man on Meth and Firearm Charges

Skyline Drug Task Force Press Release

Waynesboro, Va. – On 31 January, 2018, members of the Skyline Drug Task Force and the Waynesboro Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at the Days Inn Hotel on Rosser Avenue in the city of Waynesboro.

Police recovered an ounce of methamphetamine (with an approximate street value of $1500), a 9mm handgun and various items of evidence related to methamphetamine distribution.

As a result of the investigation, 33-year-old Matthew Fitzgerald of Colonial Beach, VA, was taken into custody for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs.

Fitzgerald was held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.