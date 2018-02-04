Orange House Fire Stems from Smoking, Displaces 6

Six residents were displaced from their home.

An early morning fire erupted on Saturday, February 4 forcing six people out of their home in Orange, Virginia.

The volunteer firefighters responded to the call on Blue Ridge Dr. around 4:40 a.m. Saturday morning. Firefighters found light smoke on the second floor where most of the fire was contained.

According to investigators, the cause of the fire is derived from a burning mattress due to someone smoking inside.

One woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation whereas the Red Cross assisted the rest of those displaced by the fire.