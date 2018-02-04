VDOT Warns Drivers to Take it Slow in Wintry Conditions

Throughout central Virginia on Sunday, Feb. 4, residents woke up to a light snowfall that morphed into a freezing rain. In light of the wintry mix, the Virginia Department of Transportation is advising drivers to take it slow out on the roads.

VDOT says that many of the roads - especially the less frequently traveled back roads - will be icy throughout Sunday evening and into Monday morning.

The department says its crews have been out on highways throughout the day laying down a mixture of salt and sand to melt the ice and provide traction.

"The major recommendation would be if you don't have to drive, don't - but if you do have to be out, make sure that you're aware of what the conditions are,” said VDOT’s Lou Hatter. “Do be aware that you're likely to run into some slick spots particularly once you get off the main roads."

VDOT says a number of accidents have been reported due to the slippery roads and urges drivers to give its crews plenty of space when out on the road.