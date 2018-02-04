VSP Release Identity of Victim in Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash

Virginia State Police have released the identity of a man killed on Saturday, February 3, on Interstate 81 near James Madison University in Harrisonburg.

Sixty-five-year-old Dale Eppard of Stanardsville died at the scene in a single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County a little before 3 p.m. Saturday.

According to reports state police received, the tractor-trailer drove off the road and struck a guardrail and bridge pillar on the southbound lanes near mile marker 245.

Virginia State Police say the crash is still under investigation.