Shrouds Removed From Confederate Statues Overnight

Charlottesville police are investigating who removed the shrouds from the Confederate statues in Emancipation and Justice parks overnight on Saturday, February 3.

City crews put the black shrouds back up on Sunday, February 4.

Police say they were removed from the Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson statues sometime after 11 p.m. Saturday night. Officers say one of the tarps was damaged.

Police say they are investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made at this time.

The person or persons responsible could face trespassing charges.