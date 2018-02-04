Shrouds Removed From Confederate Statues OvernightPosted: Updated: Feb 04, 2018 05:28 PM
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
-
Florida Man Charged in Connection to August 12th Beating Extradited
Charlottesville police say Tyler Davis was extradited from Florida to Virginia. He is charged in connection with the beating of DeAndre Harris inside the Market St. Parking Garage.
-
CPD Charge Richmond Man with Trespassing in Connection to Tarp Removals
Charlottesville police have arrested and charged a Richmond man in connection to the recent removal of the tarps covering both the Lee and Jackson statues.
-
Shrouds Removed From Confederate Statues Overnight
Charlottesville police are investigating who removed the shrouds from the Confederate statues overnight on Saturday, February 3. City crews put the black shrouds back up on Sunday, February 4.
-
Cantwell in Court for Motions Hearing
Unite the Right supporter Christopher Cantwell was in court Wednesday for a motions hearing. The judge took a motion for change of venue under advisement, denied a motion for a new prosecutor, but did give Cantwell freedom to move within city limits.
-
Trial Date Set for Man Accused in Death of Heather Heyer
A three-week jury trial for James Alex Fields Jr. is scheduled to begin in November. He is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Heather Heyer.
-
Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas Retires
Charlottesville Police Chief Alfred Thomas announced his retirement Monday. His retirement is effective immediately.
-
City Attorney Leaving Charlottesville for New Position in Manassas
Craig Brown will be leaving his position as City Attorney at the end of January 2018. He will begin his new role as the City Attorney for Manassas on February 20.
-
Charlottesville Installs Signs for Heather Heyer Way
New signs along 4th Street NE in Charlottesville honor the life of Heather Danielle Heyer. An official dedication of Heather Heyer Way is scheduled to take place December 20.
-