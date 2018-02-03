Annual Gala Raises Funds for UVA Children's Hospital

An annual black-tie gala in downtown Charlottesville is raising funds for the University of Virginia Children's Hospital.

The event on Saturday, February 3, is helping to support ongoing renovations in the pediatric inpatient unit. This year, the hospital plans to use the money it raises to create a space for a new bone marrow transplant program and interactive play areas for children who are undergoing treatment.

Organizers say this year's event sold out faster than ever.

“It speaks to the spirit of the community,” says Beth Kennan, the event’s chair. “The community has always supported and been there for the UVA Children’s Hospital, and I think this is just another example of the Charlottesville community rallying around a hospital that supports children."

Nearly 400 people attended Saturday night’s gala. The fundraiser, now in its 11th year, has raised more than $2 million for the children's hospital.