2 UVA Basketball Dominates Syracuse 59-44

The #2 ranked UVa basketball team used a 7-man rotation and came up with a dominating 59-44 win in front of 27,000+ fans at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.

The 44 points were the fewest Syracuse has ever scored at the Carrier Dome. The 'Hoos held an ACC opponent to below 50 points for the fifth time this season.

De'Andre Hunter and Mamadi Diakite were the only two players to come off the bench for Virginia. Hunter had a team-high 15 points. Diakite tied a career high with 12 points. The two guys combined to make 10-of-13 shots.

Kyle Guy was the only other Cavalier player scoring in double figures with 14 points.

Virginia shot 48.9% compared to just 33.3% for Syracuse. The Orange made just 4-of-21 shots from behind the arc.

Virginia has now won 14 straight games and improves to 11-0 in the ACC. It's Virginia's best start in the conference since the Ralph Sampson era when the 'Hoos started 12-0 in 1980-81.

Virginia's next game is Wednesday at Florida State.

Team Notes

• Virginia improved to 22-1 and 11-0 ACC

• UVA held Syracuse its lowest point total in series history and its lowest point total in Carrier Dome history

• The Cavaliers’ 14-game winning streak is their longest since starting 19-0 in 2014-15

• UVA has had five 11-game or more winning streaks under Tony Bennett

• Virginia has started 11-0 in ACC play for the first time since starting 12-0 in 1980-81

• Virginia limited its 22nd opponent to less than 50 percent shooting (Syracuse – 33.3%)

• UVA is 6-1 on the road, including 5-0 in ACC action

• UVA has an ACC-leading 31-19 road mark in league play over the past six seasons

• UVA is 6-5 all-time vs. Syracuse, including a 5-1 mark in ACC play

• UVA is 21-0 when leading at the half

• UVA has held each of its 11 ACC opponents to 28 or fewer points in the first half

• UVA has led by 10 or more points at the half in four ACC contests

• UVA is 11-0 when holding opponents to 50 or fewer points and 75-2 career under Bennett

Player Notes

• De’Andre Hunter (15 points) led UVA in scoring for the third time in ACC

• Hunter has reached double figures in seven ACC games

• Kyle Guy (14 points) has reached double figures in 20 games

• Guy extended his 3-pointer streak to 23 games, most for a UVA player since Joe Harris’ 23-game streak in 2013-14

• Isaiah Wilkins (4 blocks) moved into a tie for third place with Travis Watson (2000-03) on UVA’s career blocks list with 130

• Mamadi Diakite matched a career high with 12 points

• Devon Hall had four rebounds and four assists and was held scoreless for the first time this season