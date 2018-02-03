Charlottesville Area Independent Schools Holds Admissions Fair

More than a dozen schools participated in the fair.

Charlottesville Area Independent Schools held an admissions fair at the Jefferson School City Center earlier Saturday morning, Feb. 3. More than a dozen schools were in attendance.

During the free event, parents spoke one-on-one with representatives of private schools, allowing families to explore independent education options from preschool through high school.

“We know that it can be expensive to pursue an independent education, but each one of the schools offer some sort of scholarship assistance, and we all work to make an independent education as accessible as possible for families in our community,” said ElizaBeth McCay, the Head of Free Union Country School.

Learning mechanisms of the attending schools varied; some provided traditional approaches to learning while others weaved religious foundations into their curriculum.