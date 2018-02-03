Wild Wing Cafe Prepares for Super Bowl Sunday

Wild Wing Cafe in Charlottesville is gearing up for what it calls its biggest day of the year.

Wild Wing says it sells more than 15,000 wings each year on Super Bowl Sunday. To prepare for tomorrow’s game and the expected influx in orders, the restaurant plans to bring in additional staff.

“We start by ordering just a ton of wings - usually we sell around 15,000 wings every year - so mostly getting those in from the trucks and prepping them and getting them ready,” says Erin Morris, the cafe’s assistant general manager. “We also make probably five times the amount of sauces that we normally do for any given week.”

Wild Wing Cafe says it's still not too late to get those orders in. The restaurant will be accepting takeout orders all day Sunday, February 4.