Va. House of Delegates Passes Bill to Allow Use of Medical Cannabis Oils

The use of medical cannabis oils passed Virginia's House of Delegates in a historic vote on Friday, February 2.

The Let Doctors Decide Bill would let doctors recommend the use of cannabis oil or THCA oil for treatment of any diagnosed condition. Supporters of the bill say the oils have been proven to help patients address symptoms of intractable epilepsy and manage pain.

“This would now be of service to all Virginia's, so any Virginian would have access to safe, regulated medical cannabis products in the state with a written certification from their doctor,” says Jenn Michelle Pedini, the executive director of Virginia's chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

Supporters of the bill say this would also help address the opioid crisis in the state by saving one person a day. The Senate will vote on its own version of the bill on Monday, and it's expected to pass.