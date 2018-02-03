Update: All Lanes Reopened Following Tractor-Trailer Crash on I-81

STAUNTON – (5:15 p.m.) All lanes have reopened on Interstate 81 near exit 245 in Harrisonburg. Shortly before 2 p.m. a tractor trailer crash has closed all southbound lanes and northbound lanes.

STAUNTON – (2:45 p.m.) A tractor trailer crash has closed all Interstate 81 southbound lanes and one northbound lane in the vicinity of exit 245 in Harrisonburg. Traffic is using exit 245 to cross over Port Republic Road and rejoin I-81. No estimate for reopening has been provided by the Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton Traffic Operations Center.

Wrecker is on-scene.

