Friday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

BOYS BASKETBALL
Western Albemarle 54, Monticello 42
Albemarle 59, Charlottesville 54
Madison County 49, George Mason 44
Louisa County 66, Powhatan 53
Orange County 63, Fluvanna County 44
William Monroe 77, Skyline 58
William Campbell 83, Nelson County (3 OT)
Huntington Prep 49, Blue Ridge 46
John Paul the Great 62, Fork Union 60
R.E. Lee 76, Page County 50
Waynesboro 55, Fort Defiance 50
Stuarts Draft 118, Luray 86
Stonewall Jackson 66, Buffalo Gap 42
GIRLS BASKETBALL
William Monroe 46, Skyline 40
Monticello 28, Western Albemarle 26
Charlottesville 49, Albemarle 42
Powhatan 55, Louisa County 35
STAB 58, LIS Collegiate 34
Fluvanna County 52, Orange County 38
Buckingham 41, Randolph-Henry 27
Buffalo Gap 43, Stonewall Jackson 33
East Rockingham 61, Wilson Memorial 48
Stuarts Draft 48, Luray 23