UVA Health System Presents MLK Awards

The University of Virginia Health System presented its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. awards on Friday, Feb. 2. The awards are given to a UVA Health System student, faculty or staff member who embodies the values and teachings of King.

The health system honored doctors Max Luna, Eric Carson, and Marcus Martin with the lifetime achievement award for helping address healthcare disparities and fostering inclusiveness.

“Very, very pleased to be recognized for the work that not just I have done, but our whole university and community have done,” said Martin.

Martin is the UVA vice president and chief officer for diversity and equity.

Each year, his team hosts 30 programs over the course of two weeks that address immediate issues in the community.