Quantcast

Eagles' Chris Long Named NFLPA's Community MVP

Posted: Updated:
Chris Long was named the NFLPA's Community MVP for the 2017 season Chris Long was named the NFLPA's Community MVP for the 2017 season
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Philadelphia Eagle's defensive end Chris Long has been named the NFL Player's Association MVP for the 2017 season.

The NFLPA will give $100,000 to a foundation or charity of Chris Long's choice.

Long was among five finalist for the award, including  former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, and Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller. 

The former Virginia football star donated all 16 of his game checks to charity.

Six of those checks went to fund scholarships at his alma mater, Saint Anne's-Belfield School. 

The other ten checks went to the the Pledge 10 for Tomorrow Campaign, which is a foundation dedicated to increasing educational equality.

Long says, "If I played ten years in the NFL and had a good career but I didn't do anything off the field it would be kind of a waste. I get a lot, selfishly, out of feeling good about being able to accomplish stuff off the field. People really don't remember your career unless you're a Hall of Famer, probably.  People remember a lot more about what you do off the field and what you're able to accomplish there."

Long signed with Eagles this offseason after winning a Super Bowl with New England.

He now prepares to face his former team as the Eagles and Patriots square off in Super Bowl 52 this Sunday.

The 32-year old had five sacks, four forced fumbles and 31 solo tackles this year with Philadelphia. 

  • Eagles' Chris Long Named NFLPA's Community MVPMore>>

  • Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Full Story