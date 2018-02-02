Eagles' Chris Long Named NFLPA's Community MVP

Chris Long was named the NFLPA's Community MVP for the 2017 season

Philadelphia Eagle's defensive end Chris Long has been named the NFL Player's Association MVP for the 2017 season.

The NFLPA will give $100,000 to a foundation or charity of Chris Long's choice.

Long was among five finalist for the award, including former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, and Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller.

The former Virginia football star donated all 16 of his game checks to charity.

Six of those checks went to fund scholarships at his alma mater, Saint Anne's-Belfield School.

The other ten checks went to the the Pledge 10 for Tomorrow Campaign, which is a foundation dedicated to increasing educational equality.

Long says, "If I played ten years in the NFL and had a good career but I didn't do anything off the field it would be kind of a waste. I get a lot, selfishly, out of feeling good about being able to accomplish stuff off the field. People really don't remember your career unless you're a Hall of Famer, probably. People remember a lot more about what you do off the field and what you're able to accomplish there."

Long signed with Eagles this offseason after winning a Super Bowl with New England.

He now prepares to face his former team as the Eagles and Patriots square off in Super Bowl 52 this Sunday.

The 32-year old had five sacks, four forced fumbles and 31 solo tackles this year with Philadelphia.