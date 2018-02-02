Hard Work Pays Off for UVA Freshman Marco Anthony

UVa freshman Marco Anthony is known as one of the hardest working guys on the UVa basketball team.

His hard work payed off Wednesday when Anthony scored a career-high 10 points in Virginia's 74-64 win over Louisville.

Anthony got a boost in playing time, playing 18 minutes against Louisville with the suspension of UVA guard Nigel Johnson.

The freshman from San Antonio had only played six minutes combined in Virginia's first nine ACC games.

Anthony made 4-of-6 shots against Louisville including two three-pointers.

"He's a worker. He works, works, works," says UVa head coach Tony Bennett. "He's from down south Texas. He just has a slow easy way about him. It's just good to see him. He works on that shot. He works on that pull-up and he's very poised and so that's a credit to him and he's a fine young man."

"I just get shots up or workout whenever I can," says Anthony. "That just really helps me because it builds my confidence a lot. Just working hard and knowing that other people aren't working, whenever I'm working, so its just really a confidence booster."

UVa sophomore guard Kyle Guy says, "I'm definitely not surprised. He's one of those people who waits his turn and bides his time, and is ready and focused at all times."

Virginia has a record of 10-0 in the ACC and plays at Syracuse Saturday at 4pm in a game you can watch on NBC29.