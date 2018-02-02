Quantcast

Influx of Abandoned Animals Brings CASPCA Closer to Capacity

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Connect
The shelter currently houses 200 animals The shelter currently houses 200 animals
The shelter will host an adoption event on Feb. 10 The shelter will host an adoption event on Feb. 10
Space is becoming limited at the shelter Space is becoming limited at the shelter
A number of puppies have recently been abandoned at the shelter A number of puppies have recently been abandoned at the shelter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A puppy problem is plaguing the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

While the problem is a cute one, the influx of puppies is now bringing the animal shelter close to capacity. The CASPCA just took in another load of abandoned puppies on Thursday, February 1. The executive director says more than 200 furry friends are now calling the shelter home, and its capacity is 225 animals.

"We're always grateful that the animals are in a safe place, but we naturally need to make sure we always have space,” says Angie Gunter, executive director of the CASPCA. “So, fortunately for us, we have an amazing foster base. We actually have nearly 500 foster families."

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is looking for people willing to foster or adopt these homeless critters. An adoption event is set for Saturday, February 10 at the shelter on Berkmar Drive.

  • Influx of Abandoned Animals Brings CASPCA Closer to CapacityMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story