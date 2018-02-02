Charlottesville Judge Delays Sentencing Bank Robber

Charlottesville Judge Delays Sentencing Bank RobberPosted: Updated:
Cole Franklin Nordick
Police taking Cole Nordick into custody after a standoff along 6th Street SE (FILE IMAGE)
Charlottesville Judge Delays Sentencing Bank RobberMore>>
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story