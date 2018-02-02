Charlottesville Judge Delays Sentencing Bank Robber

The man who robbed the Union Bank & Trust on the Downtown Mall and held a SWAT team at bay in a 2016 stand-off is set to be sentenced next week.

Forty-year-old Cole Franklin Nordick was in Charlottesville Circuit Court Friday, February 2, as the bank teller he demanded money from made a tear-filled statement.

She told the judge that the encounter with Nordick has left her with crippling anxiety.

Nordick entered a guilty plea to one count of bank robbery back on August 10, 2017. Authorities arrested him after an hours-long standoff at a 6th Street SE home on January 5, 2016. No one was injured during the incident.

Police say the robbery netted Nordick less than $600.

Nordick was expected to be sentenced Friday, but asked the judge to hold off until after his sentencing in Albemarle County for a related probation violation. He is now scheduled to be back in Charlottesville Circuit Court on February 8.

The commonwealth is asking the judge to sentence Nordick to 8 years and 3 months behind bars.