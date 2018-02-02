Documentary Highlighting Staunton Black History Earns International Acclaim

A Mary Baldwin University-produced documentary is getting some international acclaim.

“Threads of History: Conversations with a Community” is a Spotlight Documentary Film Awards 2017 silver winner. The documentary brings together recollections of Booker T. Washington High School alumni, teachers, and neighbors to highlight an important part of black history in Staunton.

"What it says is that it means something,” says Marlena Hobson of Mary Baldwin University. “That it says that it's valuable - that all that work and all of those emotions and all of that talk and experience for everyone involved. And it took a community to do this. It was an amazing act of goodness and generosity on the part of the entire community."

“Threads of History” is available at the Mary Baldwin bookstore and various locations in downtown Staunton.