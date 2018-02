Charlottesville Judge Finds Fitzhugh Guilty of Disorderly Conduct

A judge has ruled Charlottesville-based activist Veronica Haunami Fitzhugh is guilty of disorderly conduct.

Fitzhugh was in Charlottesville General District Court Friday, February 2, for a hearing on that charge and one count of assault and battery.

Police say Fitzhugh was part of a group yelling and chanting at several men seated outdoors in the 400 block of East Main Street on May 20, 2017.

The prosecution nolle prossed the assault charge against the 39-year-old defendant, which means that it is dropping its case.

Fitzhugh was given a $250 fine, but with $200 suspended.