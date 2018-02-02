Shortage of TSA Agents Slows Lines at CHO

A shortage of Transportation Security Administration agents means slow times in line at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport.

Melinda Crawford, the airport’s executive director, says she recognizes the problem of long wait times in security checkpoints, and employees are working with the TSA to improve the problem. According to the TSA, there's an immediate plan to temporarily increase staffing at checkpoints and a long-term plan to hire additional permanent employees.

Crawford is also encouraging passengers to check out the TSA website for information about the screening process because there have been recent changes to screening procedures.

Plan to arrive early if you're flying out of CHO soon, especially if your flight is in the morning when the airport tends to be more packed.