Judge Dismisses Weiner Lawsuit Against Albemarle County

Mark L. Weiner, right, receives a hug from his sister Marcia Cohen as his wife Florence and brother Mike look on (FILE IMAGE)

A federal lawsuit over a wrongful conviction in Albemarle County is dismissed.

Mark Weiner's lawsuit against Albemarle and the county's Commonwealth's Attorney's Office will not move forward.

A federal judge issued the opinion. In it he said, the intricacies of federal actions prevent the current defendants from being named.

More than years ago, a judge sentenced Weiner to 20 years in prison for the abduction of a woman.

The conviction was vacated after credibility issues were raised with the victim's story.