UVa Men's Lacrosse Hopes Culture Change Leads to More Wins

The guys on the UVa men's lacrosse team say there's been a culture change in coach Lars Tiffany's second season as head coach.

Tiffany says five or six guys that didn't buy into the team's up-tempo style last year are no longer on the team. Tiffany says last year's team was a team of individuals, but that's changed this year.

"This group is really, really united," says Tiffany. "I think a lot of coaches say that when you're 0-0, and the season is ahead of us and we're all excited, but there's a big, big difference here between last year and this year. How much we communicate. How much we're sharing of ourselves. How much we're sacrificing for each other."

UVa senior attackman Mike D'Amario says "This year we've really just come together. We're all, all-in. We all share the same core values. We want to win. We want to be successful. I think the team is out main focus this year."

The Cavaliers had a record of 8-7 in Tiffany's first year as head coach last year but didn't win a single ACC game for the third straight year.

The 'Hoos averaged over 14 goals per game running Tiffany's up-tempo style, but they also gave up a lot of goals.

"We're not the same Virginia as we used to be, and we need to get back to where we were," says co-captain Rob Conrad. "I think that comes down to the culture meetings we've been having. Coach Tiffany has been stressing that a lot to us. We've moving in the right direction, and we have to make sure that we live up to the standards that we have for ourselves."

Virginia season opener is Saturday, February 10th at home against Loyola.