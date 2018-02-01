Confederate Statue Bills All Die in SubcommitteesPosted: Updated:
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
Confederate Statue Bills All Die in Subcommittees
Charlottesville City Council's final opportunity to legally remove Confederate statues in two parks officially rests in the hands of a judge, after all bills died in the General Assembly.
