Fire Crews Investigating House Fire in Albemarle County

Scene near a house fire along Old Three Notch'd Road in Albemarle County

Fire crews are investigating the cause of a fire that engulfed the home of a father and son.

Nobody was critically injured, but their house and all of its belongings are gone for good.

Joshua Dean, who lived in the home, got a call from a friend about 5 p.m. saying not to come home, when he asked why-- he was told his house was up in flames.

Albemarle Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene in the 4400 block of Old Three Notch'd Road near Crozet then.

The owner was home at the time of the fire, and got out with minor injuries. He was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation. The fire burnt the home to ash, and the belongings inside were destroyed.

“Everything that I own is right there in the house, self explanatory. The only thing that I have is on my back … the house can be replaced, but a life can't,” Dean said.

Fire say it didn't seem like there was any working smoke alarms in the home.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined, and crews are still investigating at this time. The Red Cross is assisting the family with a place to stay in the meantime.

Release from Albemarle County Fire Department:

On February 1, 2018 at 4:42 PM Fire and Rescue units were called to the address above for a structure fire. The first arriving unit was on scene 6 minutes later and reported a single family home with fire visible from all four sides. The fire was extinguished quickly however the home was a total loss. All emergency responders cleared the scene by 7:45 PM.

There were no injuries related to the fire. The occupants displaced by the fire are being assisted by the Red Cross and family members. The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s office estimates the fire related damage to be $195,000.

The cause of this fire is currently under investigation. Any additional questions or requests for information can be directed to the fire marshal’s office.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue encourages you to inspect your heat source, check your smoke alarms and practice your home escape plan!