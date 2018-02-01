Fire Crews Investigating House Fire in Albemarle County

Fire Crews Investigating House Fire in Albemarle CountyPosted: Updated:
Fire Crews Investigating House Fire in Albemarle CountyMore>>
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Reported by Henry Graff
Reported by Henry Graff
Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.Full Story
Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.Full Story