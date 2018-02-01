Charlottesville Area Preschool Leaders Encourage Programs for 'At Risk' Kids

Charlottesville and Albemarle County Public Schools are pushing preschool programs to help children living in "at risk" conditions.

"At risk" conditions refer to economic challenges or language barriers children may face.

The Bright Stars and Head Start programs are each offering 160 slots for the upcoming school year.

The services are free because of funding from Charlottesville City Council and the General Assembly.

"So many families have a hard time accessing preschool in the private agencies because they are so expensive. This is a way we can provide preschool services for families who may not be able to access it for their children,” Sheila Sparks said.

Applications are due by March 1.