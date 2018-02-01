Quantcast

Whole Foods to Grant $25K to Charlottesville Food Nonprofits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Whole Foods is celebrating 25 years in Charlottesville in a big way, the store is handing out $25,000 in grant funding to Charlottesville organizations working to solve food access problems in the community.

Groups can request funding from $500 to $25,000.

"We have $25,000 to give so there may be someone with a small project that they need some funding for that maybe they only need $500 for, there might be another project that someone needs $10,000 for, or there might be a huge one that needs $25,000,” Kristen Rabourdin of Whole Foods said.

Applications are due Feb. 26 and the grant recipients are expected to be announced in March.

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

