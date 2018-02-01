Whole Foods to Grant $25K to Charlottesville Food Nonprofits

Whole Foods is celebrating 25 years in Charlottesville in a big way, the store is handing out $25,000 in grant funding to Charlottesville organizations working to solve food access problems in the community.

Groups can request funding from $500 to $25,000.

"We have $25,000 to give so there may be someone with a small project that they need some funding for that maybe they only need $500 for, there might be another project that someone needs $10,000 for, or there might be a huge one that needs $25,000,” Kristen Rabourdin of Whole Foods said.

Applications are due Feb. 26 and the grant recipients are expected to be announced in March.