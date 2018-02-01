Augusta Co. Zoning Board to Consult VDOT Before Pipeline Base Decision

Thursday, Augusta County's Board of Zoning Appeals again put off deciding on a home base for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Dominion is seeking a special use permit that would allow 34 acres near Churchville to be a staging area for close to 30 miles of the ACP.

Dominion reached an agreement with neighbors, but the Board still has concerns about the safety of the highway entrance, despite approval from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The Board tabled the decision saying it wants to hear from VDOT and give the public another chance to speak.

“A table is better than an approval and I think it shows that the board has reservations about the process and what's happening. And I think that if they can continue to stand strong and keep asking Dominion how is this going to happen, what do we stand to lose? I mean, that's a conversation that needs to happen before irreversible things are done,” Sarah Murphy said.

The Board's next meeting is March 1 at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.