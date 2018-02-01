Crozet Neighbors Remember Louisa County Man Killed in Train Crash

Federal authorities continue to investigate Wednesday’s deadly train crash in Crozet.

A team with the National Transportation Safety Board was back at the site of the crash early Thursday, February 1.

Twenty-eight-year-old Christopher Foley was riding with two other workers in the Time Disposal garbage truck when it was hit by a chartered Amtrak train around 11:18 a.m. Wednesday, January 31. Authorities say the Louisa County man died from injuries he sustained from the crash.

The University of Virginia Medical Center says one of the workers from the garbage truck is in critical condition, while a third worker is in fair condition.

"We think they are our neighborhood guys, but we're not 100 percent sure, because there might be two teams out here,” said Vickie Gresge, who lives near the Lanetown Road site of the crash.

Gresge says she was in her home when she heard a massive boom.

“I said ‘we got to help them,’ because there wasn't anybody here yet, and the two guys were on the ground and I got up closer and realized they were in really bad shape,” she said.

“I saw them doing CPR on one man. I didn’t see the second man at first, but I just jumped in and said ‘what do you need help with? I’m a nurse,’” said Lynn Olmsted, who lives next door to Gresge.

Olmsted says she helped administer CPR and gather blankets and IV's.

“I kind of ran back to the house and rallied some other neighbors,” she said.

Both women say they think the victims of this tragedy are their regular garbage collectors, and have only the highest of compliments for the Time Disposal workers.

“The guys are great, they’re amazing, their service is incredible. If you forget to bring your can out, they’ll go get it. They smile all the time,” said Gresge.

“Weekly we waved to them, and you know, say ‘thank you.’ They were always very friendly and professional,” Olmsted said.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help Foley's family. Neighbors are grieving his loss and encouraging anyone who can to donate.

UVA Medical Center reports four other patients from the crash have been released. Amtrak had stated that two crew members and two passengers had minor injuries.

The Virginia Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control as a portion of Route 684 / Lanetown Rd. had to be closed off for the investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board plans to hold a news conference around 4:30 p.m. at the Albemarle County Police Department.

NTSB is asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or has photos or videos of it, to contact them at witness@ntsb.gov.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.