Waynesboro Police Investigating Homicide Along Bookerdale Road

Police are investigating a woman’s death in Waynesboro.

Officers with the Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) were called out to 205 Bookerdale Road around 7 a.m. Thursday, February 1, for a suspected homicide.

WPD Sergeant Fred Smith tells NBC29 a woman is dead and a male suspect is in custody. Authorities have not released any other details at this time.

"It's very difficult when we have a case like this. We haven't had a homicide in a very long time, and it affects the community negatively," Smith said.

The sergeant says members of the Police Investigation Division will be canvassing the area, collecting evidence and processing the crime scene.

02/01/2018 Release from the Waynesboro Police Department:

Waynesboro officers are currently on the scene of a suspected homicide in the 200 block of Bookerdale Road.

Upon arrival at approximately 7 a.m. this morning officers found one adult female victim who was deceased.

An adult male suspect has been detained and officers are currently conducting an active homicide investigation.