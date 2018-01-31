Augusta County Leaders Hear Feedback on Barren Ridge Traffic Solutions

In Fishersville, a study offers possible solutions to traffic congestion going into the Woodrow Wilson complex.

Wednesday night, at the Wilson Middle School, Augusta County leaders got feedback on the various ideas.

Short-term improvements add a right turn lane off Route 250 into the complex, a free flow lane, and a right turn lane going out on to Route 250.

Long-term solutions include three different proposed roads, two cut through private property in the Barren Ridge area.

Neighbors say the third proposed road, west of the complex, makes the most sense.

"It would have minimal to no neighborhood impact because there's no neighborhoods that it would run through, run alongside. And the county already owns that land,” Randy Smith said.

Route 250 congestion has been known to back up as far as Barren Ridge Road according to planning officials.