2 UVa Men's Basketball Tops Louisville 74-64 for 13th Consecutive Victory

Sophomore guard Kyle Guy scored a game-high 22 points, and the #2 UVa men's basketball team defeated Louisville 74-64 on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia (21-1, 10-0 ACC) has won thirteen games in a row, and the 'Hoos are undefeated at home this season.

Louisville head coach David Padgett says, "If you would have told me we would come here and shoot 50-percent, and scored 64 points, I would have liked our chances, but sometimes the other team just makes more shots than you do. You just have to give them all the credit in the world. There's a reason they're Number-2 in the country, and they showed it tonight."

Louisville (25-of-50)is the first UVa opponent to shoot 50 percent or better this season, and first since Notre Dame in last year’s ACC Tournament (52.2%).

Guy made 10-of-20 shots from the field against the Cardinals, including 2-of-4 from three-point range.

A three-pointer from Guy with 3:24 remaining in the 1st half broke a 23-23 tie, and the Cavaliers would not trail again.

Virginia led 32-26 at halftime, and they went up by as many as 14 points in the 2nd half.

The Cardinals cut the deficit to five points with 3:47 remaining in the game, but sophomore Ty Jerome knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to end the comeback bid.

Jerome scored 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, and the point guard also dished out nine assists.

"It's just an opportunity," says Jerome. "My team and my coaches believed in me down the stretch. I just had the ball, and I had to make a play. It's not heightened focus, or anything. I have the same focus throughout the whole game."

"He made some big shots, as did Kyle, and plays were made," says head coach Tony Bennett. "Credit to Louisville. That's a talented team. Well-coached. They exploited some things. We didn't guard perfectly, and they made us look out of position at times. Offensively, we leaned on some things there, but guy's made some plays. And I do want to mention, I'm so happy for Marco. I thought, 'What a lift he gave us.'"

Freshman Marco Anthony scored a career-high 10 points for Virginia in 18 minutes for Virginia.

Bennett had to go deeper into the bench against Louisville, as before the game he announced that graduate student Nigel Johnson has been suspended for three games for a violation of team rules.

UVa will be back in action on Saturday at Syracuse.