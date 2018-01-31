Cantwell in Court for Motions Hearing

Unite the Right supporter Christopher Cantwell was in court Wednesday, asking for a new prosecutor, a change in venue, and more freedom.

Cantwell is charged with spraying tear gas during a white nationalist rally at the University of Virginia on August 11. The participants in the rally carried tiki torches as they marched near the Rotunda.

The judge denied the motion to remove Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Tracci from the case, but approved the motion to allow Cantwell to move within city limits with his ankle monitor.

Cantwell's lawyer argued that his case should be moved out of Albemarle Circuit Court because of prejudice throughout the community and within the media, saying Cantwell won't get a fair trial. He specifically cited the multiple mobs that have attended his previous court hearings.

The judge has taken the change of venue motion under advisement but will try to have the case heard here.