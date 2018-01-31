Cantwell in Court for Motions HearingPosted: Updated:
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
-
Cantwell in Court for Motions Hearing
Unite the Right supporter Christopher Cantwell was in court Wednesday for a motions hearing. The judge took a motion for change of venue under advisement, denied a motion for a new prosecutor, but did give Cantwell freedom to move within city limits.
-
Final Charge Dismissed Against Man Arrested During Lee Statue Protest
Charles Best, a Richmond man who was arrested by Charlottesville police following a rally in then-Lee Park, is now off the hook. The final charge filed against him was dismissed Friday.
-
Proposed Law Could Allow Charlottesville to Remove Lee, Jackson Statues
The Virginia General Assembly is looking at a bill that may affect the potential removal of two statues in downtown Charlottesville.
-
Trial Date Set for Man Accused in Death of Heather Heyer
A three-week jury trial for James Alex Fields Jr. is scheduled to begin in November. He is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Heather Heyer.
-
Update: Grand Jury Indicts 4 Men on Charges Connected to Aug. 12 Violence
A Charlottesville grand jury has indicted several men that were arrested following the Unite the Right rally.
-
Charlottesville Dedicates Street to Heather Heyer
A Downtown Mall crossing is now officially named in honor of Heather Danielle Heyer, the woman who died after a car crashed into a crowd of protesters in August.
-
Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas Retires
Charlottesville Police Chief Alfred Thomas announced his retirement Monday. His retirement is effective immediately.
-
City Attorney Leaving Charlottesville for New Position in Manassas
Craig Brown will be leaving his position as City Attorney at the end of January 2018. He will begin his new role as the City Attorney for Manassas on February 20.
-