One Arrested on Firearms Charge Following Waynesboro Traffic Stop

Waynesboro Police Department Media Release:

On January 29, 2018, Waynesboro police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street near Arch Avenue in Waynesboro. As a result of the traffic stop, officers charged the driver, 32-year-old Marcelo Ruiz Jimenez with Reckless Driving.

Due to additional information learned during the traffic stop, police obtained a search warrant for the driver’s Waynesboro residence in the 300 block of Linden Avenue.

Following the execution of the search warrant, Jimenez was charged with possession of a firearm while not being lawfully present in the United States.

Jimenez is being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail.