RWSA: Waterline Break on Route 29 in Albemarle County

Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority crews are assessing the damage a burst water main is causing in northern Albemarle County.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has one northbound lane closed on Route 29 and expects traffic headaches well into the evening commute. The ruptured water main is located under the shoulder of the northbound roadway.

Crews are now putting down sand to prevent the water from icing over the roadway.

A backhoe is being brought in to start digging up to locate the main break. Work should start around 12:45 p.m.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we will bring you updates as they become available.

01/31/2018 Release from the Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority:

Charlottesville, VA— January 31, 2018 - A major waterline break near Lewis and Clark Drive is impacting traffic on northbound Route 29, as well as water service to residents and businesses in the area.

Crews are currently applying salt to the road and working to locate and repair the waterline break.

Traffic lanes will be reopened and water services will be restored as soon as possible; estimated to be by 3 p.m.

Updates will be issued as they become available. Please visit www.rivanna.org for the most up-to- date information.