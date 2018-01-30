Quantcast

Albemarle Schools Offer Final Chance for Community Input on Spending Plan

Edited by Emmy Freedman
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Tuesday, January 30, marked the last chance for people to speak up to Albemarle's school board over the proposed school spending plan.

The school board held a public hearing at the Albemarle County Office Building, but no one got up to speak.

The school division is already facing a $1.2 million funding gap. The proposed $188 million budget calls for a 2 percent pay increase for teachers and staff.

The division is making room for 249 additional students and feeding more children in need. The head of cafeteria-food services addressed the challenges at Tuesday's meeting.

"We've had some help with a survey with students and parents recently, and one of probably the main takeaways is that we could spend some time better marketing our program so parents are familiar with all the options we do have for students,” says Christina Pitsenberger of cafeteria-food services.

The school board will adopt the proposed spending plan on February 8. The adoption of the final budget is expected to happen in April.

  • Reported by Henry Graff

