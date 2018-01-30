Covenant Hires Chris Madison as Head Baseball Coach

The Covenant school has hired Chris Madison to be its new head baseball coach.

Madison is from Crozet and graduated from Western Albemarle High School in 2010.

He was a pitcher for WAHS and also pitched in college at Ferrum and Southern Virginia University.

More recently Madison has been an assistant coach at Western Albemarle for three seasons.

He takes over a Covenant baseball program that has a history of success under former coaches Jeff Burton and Doug Smethurst.

Covenant advanced to the state semifinals last year.

"The number one goal is to have a winning season and then to make the actual tournament," says Madison. "Then when we make that tournament, our overall goal will be to win the state championship. My coaching philosophy is that we're going to work hard. We're going to have that drive. We're going to be able to push through adversity. We're going to outwork the opponent."