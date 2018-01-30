R.E. Lee Looking to Repeat with New Head Coach

Jarvis Vaughan is leading R.E. Lee with an average of 18 points per game

R.E. Lee's first basketball game this year certainly came with some surprises.

"I woke up Friday morning to a phone call saying I was in charge,” says Terrell Mickens. “I was super nervous."

Terrell Mickens went from a fourth year assistant to a first year head coach overnight.

He will remain the team's head coach for the duration of this season.

Previous head coach Jarrett Hatcher was dismissed from the team for a DUI charge he had on December 15th.

Jayden Williams says, "Well, it’s a big loss not having our coach from the last season. We got Terrell now. He's been developing with us. We've just been going with the flow and seeing how people cooperate with each other."

Mickens says, "Like we always say, the train is going to keep moving. The next person has to step up."

This is a train not only with a new conductor and new players but a new philosophy.

"Defense is our number one thing this year,” says Jahleel Pettiford. “Last year we had Darius [George] and Jarvis [Vaughan] so our offense was there for us."

Jarvis Vaughan is a big reason R.E. Lee won the state title last year.

The ODU commit eclipsed the 1,000 point mark for his career earlier this season.

Vaughan says, "When you achieve that milestone in life, I believe that pushes you to that next level. Its time to set a new goal and its time to go and achieve more things."

Despite a new coach and three new starters in the lineup, expectations of winning another state championship have not changed. R.E. Lee won back-to-back titles in 2004 and 2005 and they're expecting to do that again this year.

Pettiford says, "It would be great to leave two pictures in the gym. That's just an honor."

Vaughan says, "We want to be that team that...oh they won one time and then the next year, be like a fluke. We want to be that legendary team that everyone remembers."

The Leemen currently have a record of 14-3 and are in first place in the Shenandoah District.