CASPCA Welcomes in Abandoned Dogs Left Outside its Office

Police say there's nothing that can be done in this situation

The capacity at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has recently come even closer to breaking point.

On Tuesday, January 23, staff arrived at work to find 13 puppies left in cages outside the building. No information was left, so it's unclear where they came from or what kind of breed they are.

According to police, animal abandonment charges do not apply in this type of situation. And while this is not ideal - especially during the cold winter months - the CASPCA is welcoming in the dogs.

“I'm really grateful that the puppies are here and that they are not abandoned somewhere in the cold, running loose, or chained - so we're thrilled that we're able to care for these puppies,” says Angie Gunter of the CASPCA.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says, luckily for these pups, they were left at the shelter on a warmer night.

Staff members expect the puppies to be available for adoption starting on Saturday, February 10.