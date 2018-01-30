Augusta County Investigators Arrest Maryland Man

A Maryland man is now facing charges of rape for an alleged incident from last year in the Shenandoah Valley.

Thirty-one-year-old George V. Covington III is charged with rape and two counts of sodomy.

The incident reportedly happened in Fishersville on November 12, 2017.

According to an Augusta County investigator, Covington and the 25-year-old female victim were acquaintances and were in the area for a wedding.

Covington was arrested on Monday, January 29.