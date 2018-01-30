Quantcast

Augusta County Investigators Arrest Maryland Man

George V. Covington III George V. Covington III
A Maryland man is now facing charges of rape for an alleged incident from last year in the Shenandoah Valley. 

Thirty-one-year-old George V. Covington III is charged with rape and two counts of sodomy.

The incident reportedly happened in Fishersville on November 12, 2017.

According to an Augusta County investigator, Covington and the 25-year-old female victim were acquaintances and were in the area for a wedding.

Covington was arrested on Monday, January 29.

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

