Charlottesville Nonprofit: Opioid Epidemic Affecting Foster Care

A Charlottesville-area nonprofit says the opioid epidemic is impacting the foster care community.

DePaul Community Resources says more children than ever before are entering the foster system because of the rising number of deaths attributed to opioid use.

"Right now, there's a shortage of foster families in Charlottesville and surrounding counties. This means children are often forced to change schools and leave friends and family who helped raise them. They are often times placed outside of their community, away from their family and friends, and so it has a significant impact on their emotional well-being," said Hope Robinson with DePaul Community Resources.

The nonprofit says it receives more than 20 referrals a month for children in need of foster care in Albemarle County. It is looking to identify 60 new foster families by May.

DePaul has partnered with B2C Enterprises to launch the "Fostering Everyday Life" campaign. The nonprofit is now sharing short videos about the benefits of becoming a foster parent on social media.

It hopes to inform people of the shortage and encourage them to become foster parents.

"We're asking for communities here in Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and the surrounding areas to spread the word about the need for more foster homes. Maybe there's someone in their family or a neighbor or someone that would do an excellent job as a foster parent," Robinson said.

Last year DePaul Community Resources helped 97 children find homes.