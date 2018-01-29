Buckingham Co. Judge Dismisses Case Dealing with Atlantic Coast Pipeline Station

Residents are worried that the station will lead to pollution

A Buckingham County judge has dismissed a case dealing with a proposed compressor station for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in a minority section of the county.

Proceedings about the contested plan lasted for over two hours on Monday, January 29, with an appeal filed early last year against the special-use permit at the heart of the hearing.

The case on Monday centered on the timing dealing with the notice of appeal and the petition for appeal from the case’s plaintiffs, which are the Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League and Buckingham residents opposed to the plan.

The judge struggled with arguments from the county and plaintiffs, but ultimately ruled to dismiss the case. The judge said the notice of appeal filed did not meet the requirements, and petition for appeal was filed past the 30-day window against actions from the county.

“The decision, of course, did not go in our favor where we were asking for the county motion or ruling to be set aside in their activities for granting the conditional permit for the proposed compressor station,” says Pastor Paul Wilson of Union Grove Hill Baptist Church.

Wilson says they now plan to appeal the decision to dismiss the case.

People who live in the area say they're concerned the proposed compressor station will pollute their community if it's built. After the judge rendered his decision, he said he was uncertain of his decision and hoped the case would be heard by a higher court.

Those opposed to the pipeline compressor station are hoping to use that to strengthen their case and continue fighting.