Facility to Provide Place for Children as Mothers Overcome Substance Abuse

A new rehabilitation facility will be the first in central Virginia to provide children a place to stay with their moms while they receive treatment to overcome substance abuse.

The Region Ten Women's Center is currently under construction in Albemarle County. So far, the roof is up over the facility on Old Lynchburg Road right next to the entrance to the Cavalier Crossing Apartments.

The center is three years in the making, largely in response to the growing opioid epidemic. The center says the number of people it has treated for opioid addiction has increased 141 percent over the past two years.

The space includes a group treatment room, childcare area, and a kitchen.

“It really will give them the right environment with the effective tools to immerse themselves in recovery,” says Mary Jackson, the women’s residential recovery director.

Right now, the closest residential rehab facility is 50 miles away. To combat this current opioid epidemic, construction crews are working to finish the nearly $1.8 million center.

Women will be able to bring two children under the age of five to live along with them throughout their six-to-nine-month treatment for substance abuse and trauma.

“It will definitely improve the outcomes by allowing us to build a support network right here in their hometown,” says Marny Bentley, the adult clinical services senior director.

The center expects to welcome the first eight women and their children by July, and employees plan to treat 50 women a year.

Region Ten Women’s Center is currently collecting donations to help develop its programs and services. It's raised more than $1 million so far, but still needs about $600,000 more. For more information on how to donate, visit its website.