UVA Basketball Remains Ranked #2 in AP Poll, But Gets 17 First-Place Votes

The University of Virginia basketball team (20-1, 9-0 ACC) remains ranked #2 this week in the Associated Press poll behind first-place Villanova (20-1).

Virginia got 17 first-place votes by the AP. Villanova got 47. Purdue, Duke and Michigan State round out the AP top-five.

Virginia has not been ranked number one since the Ralph Samson era 35 years ago.

The 'Hoos are coming off an impressive win at 4th ranked Duke, Virginia's first win at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 23 years.

Coach Tony Bennett says Monday his guys celebrated on the trip back from Durham, and now it's back to business as usual.

"We celebrated it, we stopped at Cold Stone Creamery in Lynchburg on the way back and that was our celebration. It was a good win, hard-fought and I think our guys understand there is so much basketball left," says Bennett. "Their jobs as player and our jobs as a coaching staff is to just keep getting as good as we can get, keep improving, keep working and that's all you can do, you can't worry about the rest of the stuff. They'll be people talking to them (my players) and it was an exciting win because Duke's program is what it is a big deal is going to be made of that, but you play now Louisville who has just two losses and is playing great ball. It's just the next one, the next one and I think our maturity will hopefully have the right mindset heading forward."

Bennett told reporters Monday that he hopes redshirt freshman De'Andre Hunter will be able to play Wednesday in Virginia's home game against Louisville. Hunter injured his ankle Saturday in Virginia's win over Duke. Hunter scored 14 points in that game and has scored in double figures in six of Virginia's last eight games.

Bennett said Hunter would not practice on Monday.

"We're going to hold him from practice today (Monday) and then he'll just be "day-to-day", says Bennett. "He's been obviously doing a terrific job giving us input (offensively) in the high post against zones and then defensively. We'll just have to see how it goes."

Virginia has a chance to take a three-game lead in the ACC with a win over Louisville. The 'Hoos are currently in first place with a record of 9-0. Louisville in in second place at 6-2.

Virginia leads the country in scoring defense holding opponents to just 52.1 points per game.