Sheriff's Office: Bridgewater Man Charged with First-Degree Murder

Rockingham County investigators have a homicide suspect in custody.

Authorities arrested 32-year-old Phillip Daniel Ritchie of Bridgewater early Monday, January 29.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office says it got a call around 6:30 a.m. Monday that a man may have been harmed in a home on Fourth Street in Broadway.

A relative initially would not allow investigators inside the home, and said that the person authorities were looking for was not there.

An hour later, the relative called back to say deputies could come in.

Eighteen-year-old Cole Rinaca was found dead.

After a search, Ritchie was located at a home along Robinson Road around 12:30 p.m. He is now charged with first-degree murder.

Richie is currently being held at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail without bond.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says a follow-up investigation is underway.

01/29/2018 Release from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office:

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Monday, January 29th , the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office received information that a male subject may have been harmed.

The Broadway Police Department and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Fourth Street in Broadway to conduct a welfare check on that male subject. A relative in the residence stated that he was not there and that we could not come in and look for him.

Approximately one hour later, the relative called back and advised that there was blood in his room and that we could now come back and check.

The male subject was found deceased in the room at that time, approximately 7:30 a.m. on this date.

The incident immediately became a homicide investigation and the Virginia State Police was contacted to help process the crime scene while attempts to locate a possible suspect intensified.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. the suspect was located at a residence on Robinson Road in Rockingham County.

Victim = Cole Rinaca, an 18 year-old male of Broadway

Arrested = Phillip Daniel Ritchie, a 32 year-old male of Bridgewater, who has been charged with First Degree Murder.

He is currently being held at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail without bond.

Follow-up investigation is still underway.