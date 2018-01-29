195 UVA Physicians Chosen for Best Doctors in America® List

01/29/2018 Release from the University of Virginia Health System:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 29, 2018 – The 2017-2018 Best Doctors in America List ® by Best Doctors, Inc., honors 195 University of Virginia Health System physicians among the best in their respective specialties.

Approximately 4 percent of U.S. physicians are named to the list, according to Best Doctors, Inc. “The physicians included in the Best Doctors in America® database provide the most advanced medical expertise and knowledge to patients with serious conditions – often saving lives in the process by finding the right diagnosis and right treatment,” according to Best Doctors, Inc.

Selection to the list begins with a survey of the physicians named to the most recent Best Doctors list, who are asked: If you or a loved one needed a physician in your specialty, to whom would you refer? Best Doctors, Inc. then reviews and verifies the credentials of each physician selected through the survey before finalizing the list.

“I am pleased to see such a large group of our dedicated physicians honored for the excellent, specialized care they provide in collaboration with their colleagues from across UVA Health System,” said David S. Wilkes, MD, dean of the UVA School of Medicine.

UVA physicians named to the list are featured below in alphabetical order. For more information about any of these physicians, please visit the UVA Health System Find a Doctor directory.

Mark F. Abel - Pediatric Specialist

Reid Barton Adams - Surgery, Surgical Oncology

Gerald Thomas Albrecht - Pediatric Specialist

Alan P. Alfano - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Bennett A. Alford - Pediatric Specialist, Radiology

Mark W. Anderson - Radiology

Stacey M. Anderson - Endocrinology and Metabolism

J. Fritz Angle - Radiology

Ashok R. Asthagiri - Neurological Surgery

Kristen A. Atkins - Pathology

Kenneth A. Ballew - Internal Medicine

John Barcia - Pediatric Specialist

Barrett H. Barnes - Pediatric Specialist

Eugene J. Barrett - Endocrinology and Metabolism

Robert W. Battle - Cardiovascular Disease

Daniel M. Becker - Internal Medicine

James D. Bergin - Cardiovascular Disease

Edward Bertram - Neurology

David L. Bogdonoff - Anesthesiology

W. Kline Bolton - Nephrology

Larry C. Borish - Allergy and Immunology

Stephen M. Borowitz - Pediatric Specialist

Jamieson M. Bourque - Cardiovascular Disease

Christiana M. Brenin - Medical Oncology and Hematology

David R. Brenin - Surgery, Surgical Oncology

Steve F. Brockmeier - Orthopaedic Surgery

Thomas E. Brown - Orthopaedic Surgery

James A. Browne - Orthopaedic Surgery

Ted M. Burns - Neurology

Christine Burt Solorzano - Pediatric Specialist

Stephen H. Caldwell - Hepatology

Leigh Cantrell - Obstetrics and Gynecology

Jeannean Carver - Pediatric Specialist

Catherine F. Casey - Family Medicine

Jennifer E. Charlton - Pediatric Specialist

Kenneth J. Cherry, Jr. - Vascular Surgery

Abhinav (Bobby) Chhabra - Orthopaedic Surgery, Hand Surgery

Christian A. Chisholm - Obstetrics and Gynecology

Stephen R. Collins - Anesthesiology

Thomas G. Cropley - Dermatology

Quanjun "Trey" Cui - Orthopaedic Surgery

Alan Dalkin - Endocrinology and Metabolism

Kelly M. Davidson - Medical Oncology and Hematology

John Densmore - Medical Oncology and Hematology

Paul Diamond - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

David R. Diduch - Orthopaedic Surgery

Patrick Michael Dillon - Medical Oncology and Hematology

Gerald R. Donowitz - Infectious Disease

Michael Douvas - Medical Oncology and Hematology

Alden M. Doyle - Nephrology

David B. Drake - Plastic Surgery

Robert Dreicer - Medical Oncology and Hematology

Donald J. Dudley - Obstetrics and Gynecology

Linda R. Duska - Obstetrics and Gynecology

Stephen V. Early - Otolaryngology

William Jeffrey Elias - Neurological Surgery

Gina G. Davis Engel - Family Medicine

Avery Jennings Evans - Radiology

Camilo E. Fadul - Neurology

Karen Diane Fairchild - Pediatric Specialist

James E. (Jef) Ferguson II - Obstetrics and Gynecology

Joseph D. Fisher - Pediatrics

Nathan Benjamin Fountain - Neurology

Charles M. Friel - Colon and Rectal Surgery

Deborah K. Froh - Pediatric Specialist

Thomas J. Gampper - Plastic Surgery

John Day Gazewood - Family Medicine

Joyce B. Geilker - Internal Medicine

Myla D. Goldman - Neurology

Howard P. Goodkin - Pediatric Specialist

Matthew J. Goodman - Internal Medicine

Kenneth E. Greer - Dermatology

William W. Grosh - Medical Oncology and Hematology

Leigh B. Grossman - Infectious Disease, Pediatric Specialist

William G. Harmon - Pediatric Specialist

Madaline Harrison - Neurology

Jennifer Harvey - Radiology

George T. Hashisaki - Otolaryngology

Ziv J. Haskal - Radiology

Fern Hauck - Family Medicine

Evan Heald - Internal Medicine

Steven Heim - Family Medicine

Ira Marie Helenius - Internal Medicine

Peter W. Heymann - Pediatric Specialist

Kathie L. Hullfish - Obstetrics and Gynecology

William P. Irvin, Jr. - Obstetrics and Gynecology

John Jane, Jr. - Pediatric Specialist

Jeffrey G. Jenkins - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Mary Elizabeth Jensen - Radiology

Karen C. Johnston - Neurology

David E. Jones - Neurology

Kambiz Kalantari - Nephrology

David Kaufman - Pediatric Specialist

John Allen Kern - Thoracic Surgery

Bradley William Kesser - Otolaryngology

Tamila L. Kindwall-Keller - Medical Oncology and Hematology

Susan E. Kirk - Endocrinology and Metabolism

Christopher Kramer - Cardiovascular Disease

Arun Krishnaraj - Radiology

Irving L. Kron - Vascular Surgery, Thoracic Surgery

Charles N. Landen - Obstetrics and Gynecology

Kenneth V. Leone - Neurology

Mark Lepsch - Family Medicine

Janet E. Lewis - Rheumatology

D. Scott Lim - Pediatric Specialist

Zhenqi Liu - Endocrinology and Metabolism

Andrew Lockman - Family Medicine

Thomas P. Loughran, Jr. - Medical Oncology and Hematology

Carl Lynch III - Anesthesiology

John MacKnight - Internal Medicine

John C. Marshall - Endocrinology and Metabolism

Gabrielle Marzani-Nissen - Internal Medicine, Psychiatry

G. Paul Matherne - Pediatric Specialist

Alan H. Matsumoto - Radiology

Karen Maughan - Family Medicine

Christopher McCartney - Endocrinology and Metabolism

Nancy L. McDaniel - Pediatric Specialist

Eugene D. McGahren - Pediatric Specialist

Timothy E. McLaughlin - Family Medicine

Mark Mendelsohn - Pediatrics

Mark D. Miller - Orthopaedic Surgery

Stacey E. Mills - Pathology

Susan C. Modesitt - Obstetrics and Gynecology

Carlene Muto - Infectious Disease

Bhiken I. Naik - Critical Care Medicine

Peter A. Netland - Ophthalmology

Steven A. Newman - Ophthalmology

Victoria F. Norwood - Pediatric Specialist

Mark D. Okusa - Nephrology

Joseph S. Park - Orthopaedic Surgery

Stephen S. Park - Plastic Surgery, Otolaryngology

Spencer C. Payne - Otolaryngology

William Petri - Infectious Disease

Lawrence H. Phillips II - Neurology

JoAnn Pinkerton - Obstetrics and Gynecology

Thomas A. E. Platts-Mills - Allergy and Immunology

George D. Politis - Pediatric Specialist

Susan Pollart - Family Medicine

Barbara Tyl Post - Internal Medicine

J. Javier Provencio - Neurology

Benjamin W. Purow - Medical Oncology and Hematology, Pediatric Specialist

Mark S. Quigg - Neurology

Michael Ragosta - Cardiovascular Disease

Sean Reed - Family Medicine

Patrice K. Rehm - Radiology

David Repaske - Pediatric Specialist

Karen S. Rheuban - Pediatric Specialist

George Rich - Anesthesiology

Tyvin Andrew Rich - Radiation Oncology

Mark J. Romness - Pediatric Specialist

C. Edward Rose - Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Medicine

Mitchell H. Rosner - Nephrology

John C. Rowlingson - Anesthesiology

Mark A. Russell - Dermatology

Michael Salerno - Cardiovascular Disease

Richard Santen - Endocrinology and Metabolism

James M. Scheiman - Gastroenterology

William Michael Scheld - Infectious Disease

David Schiff - Neurology

Bruce D. Schirmer - Surgery

Christopher I. Shaffrey - Neurological Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery

Mark E. Shaffrey - Neurological Surgery

Jason Sheehan - Neurological Surgery

Frank H. Shen - Orthopaedic Surgery

Ashley M. Shilling - Anesthesiology

Yun Michael (Mike) Shim - Pulmonary Medicine

Adam L. Shimer - Orthopaedic Surgery

David C. Shonka - Otolaryngology

Costi D. Sifri - Infectious Disease

Robert A. Sinkin - Pediatric Specialist

Craig Slingluff - Surgical Oncology

Justin S. Smith - Neurological Surgery

Michael C. Spaeder - Pediatric Specialist

Richard Stevenson - Pediatric Specialist

Mark H. Stoler - Pathology

Jonathan R. Swanson - Pediatric Specialist

Angela M. Taylor - Cardiovascular Disease

W. Gerald Teague, Jr. - Pediatric Specialist

Robert H. Thiele - Critical Care Medicine

Curtis G. Tribble - Thoracic Surgery

Mary Lee Vance - Endocrinology and Metabolism

Dennis G. Vollmer - Neurological Surgery

Linda A. Waggoner-Fountain - Pediatric Specialist

Max M. Weder - Pulmonary Medicine

David B. Weiss - Orthopaedic Surgery

Lynda T. Wells - Anesthesiology

Mark R. Wick - Pathology

Robert Phillips Wilder - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Michael E. Williams - Medical Oncology and Hematology

Barbara B. Wilson - Dermatology

William Grady Wilson - Pediatric Specialist, Medical Genetics

Adam B. Winick - Radiology

Brian Wispelwey - Infectious Disease

Andrew M. D. Wolf - Geriatric Medicine, Internal Medicine

Bradford Worrall - Neurology

About Best Doctors, Inc.:

Founded in 1989 by Harvard Medical School physicians, Best Doctors is a privately owned, global benefits provider and medical information services company that connects individuals facing difficult medical treatment decisions with the best doctors, selected by impartial peer review in over 450 subspecialties of medicine, to review their diagnosis and treatment plans. Best Doctors has grown to over 40 million members worldwide.

The innovative services offered by Best Doctors include access to an unrivaled database of physicians who have been selected as the best in their field by other leading doctors. The Company also employs leading analytics and technology platforms that help people in need get the right diagnosis and treatment plan, which significantly improves health outcomes while reducing costs.

For further information, visit Best Doctors at www.bestdoctors.com.