195 UVA Physicians Chosen for Best Doctors in America® List

195 UVA Physicians Chosen for Best Doctors in America® ListPosted: Updated:
01/29/2018 Release from the University of Virginia Health System:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 29, 2018 – The 2017-2018 Best Doctors in America List ® by Best Doctors, Inc., honors 195 University of Virginia Health System physicians among the best in their respective specialties.
Approximately 4 percent of U.S. physicians are named to the list, according to Best Doctors, Inc. “The physicians included in the Best Doctors in America® database provide the most advanced medical expertise and knowledge to patients with serious conditions – often saving lives in the process by finding the right diagnosis and right treatment,” according to Best Doctors, Inc.
Selection to the list begins with a survey of the physicians named to the most recent Best Doctors list, who are asked: If you or a loved one needed a physician in your specialty, to whom would you refer? Best Doctors, Inc. then reviews and verifies the credentials of each physician selected through the survey before finalizing the list.
“I am pleased to see such a large group of our dedicated physicians honored for the excellent, specialized care they provide in collaboration with their colleagues from across UVA Health System,” said David S. Wilkes, MD, dean of the UVA School of Medicine.
UVA physicians named to the list are featured below in alphabetical order. For more information about any of these physicians, please visit the UVA Health System Find a Doctor directory.
- Mark F. Abel - Pediatric Specialist
- Reid Barton Adams - Surgery, Surgical Oncology
- Gerald Thomas Albrecht - Pediatric Specialist
- Alan P. Alfano - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
- Bennett A. Alford - Pediatric Specialist, Radiology
- Mark W. Anderson - Radiology
- Stacey M. Anderson - Endocrinology and Metabolism
- J. Fritz Angle - Radiology
- Ashok R. Asthagiri - Neurological Surgery
- Kristen A. Atkins - Pathology
- Kenneth A. Ballew - Internal Medicine
- John Barcia - Pediatric Specialist
- Barrett H. Barnes - Pediatric Specialist
- Eugene J. Barrett - Endocrinology and Metabolism
- Robert W. Battle - Cardiovascular Disease
- Daniel M. Becker - Internal Medicine
- James D. Bergin - Cardiovascular Disease
- Edward Bertram - Neurology
- David L. Bogdonoff - Anesthesiology
- W. Kline Bolton - Nephrology
- Larry C. Borish - Allergy and Immunology
- Stephen M. Borowitz - Pediatric Specialist
- Jamieson M. Bourque - Cardiovascular Disease
- Christiana M. Brenin - Medical Oncology and Hematology
- David R. Brenin - Surgery, Surgical Oncology
- Steve F. Brockmeier - Orthopaedic Surgery
- Thomas E. Brown - Orthopaedic Surgery
- James A. Browne - Orthopaedic Surgery
- Ted M. Burns - Neurology
- Christine Burt Solorzano - Pediatric Specialist
- Stephen H. Caldwell - Hepatology
- Leigh Cantrell - Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Jeannean Carver - Pediatric Specialist
- Catherine F. Casey - Family Medicine
- Jennifer E. Charlton - Pediatric Specialist
- Kenneth J. Cherry, Jr. - Vascular Surgery
- Abhinav (Bobby) Chhabra - Orthopaedic Surgery, Hand Surgery
- Christian A. Chisholm - Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Stephen R. Collins - Anesthesiology
- Thomas G. Cropley - Dermatology
- Quanjun "Trey" Cui - Orthopaedic Surgery
- Alan Dalkin - Endocrinology and Metabolism
- Kelly M. Davidson - Medical Oncology and Hematology
- John Densmore - Medical Oncology and Hematology
- Paul Diamond - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
- David R. Diduch - Orthopaedic Surgery
- Patrick Michael Dillon - Medical Oncology and Hematology
- Gerald R. Donowitz - Infectious Disease
- Michael Douvas - Medical Oncology and Hematology
- Alden M. Doyle - Nephrology
- David B. Drake - Plastic Surgery
- Robert Dreicer - Medical Oncology and Hematology
- Donald J. Dudley - Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Linda R. Duska - Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Stephen V. Early - Otolaryngology
- William Jeffrey Elias - Neurological Surgery
- Gina G. Davis Engel - Family Medicine
- Avery Jennings Evans - Radiology
- Camilo E. Fadul - Neurology
- Karen Diane Fairchild - Pediatric Specialist
- James E. (Jef) Ferguson II - Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Joseph D. Fisher - Pediatrics
- Nathan Benjamin Fountain - Neurology
- Charles M. Friel - Colon and Rectal Surgery
- Deborah K. Froh - Pediatric Specialist
- Thomas J. Gampper - Plastic Surgery
- John Day Gazewood - Family Medicine
- Joyce B. Geilker - Internal Medicine
- Myla D. Goldman - Neurology
- Howard P. Goodkin - Pediatric Specialist
- Matthew J. Goodman - Internal Medicine
- Kenneth E. Greer - Dermatology
- William W. Grosh - Medical Oncology and Hematology
- Leigh B. Grossman - Infectious Disease, Pediatric Specialist
- William G. Harmon - Pediatric Specialist
- Madaline Harrison - Neurology
- Jennifer Harvey - Radiology
- George T. Hashisaki - Otolaryngology
- Ziv J. Haskal - Radiology
- Fern Hauck - Family Medicine
- Evan Heald - Internal Medicine
- Steven Heim - Family Medicine
- Ira Marie Helenius - Internal Medicine
- Peter W. Heymann - Pediatric Specialist
- Kathie L. Hullfish - Obstetrics and Gynecology
- William P. Irvin, Jr. - Obstetrics and Gynecology
- John Jane, Jr. - Pediatric Specialist
- Jeffrey G. Jenkins - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
- Mary Elizabeth Jensen - Radiology
- Karen C. Johnston - Neurology
- David E. Jones - Neurology
- Kambiz Kalantari - Nephrology
- David Kaufman - Pediatric Specialist
- John Allen Kern - Thoracic Surgery
- Bradley William Kesser - Otolaryngology
- Tamila L. Kindwall-Keller - Medical Oncology and Hematology
- Susan E. Kirk - Endocrinology and Metabolism
- Christopher Kramer - Cardiovascular Disease
- Arun Krishnaraj - Radiology
- Irving L. Kron - Vascular Surgery, Thoracic Surgery
- Charles N. Landen - Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Kenneth V. Leone - Neurology
- Mark Lepsch - Family Medicine
- Janet E. Lewis - Rheumatology
- D. Scott Lim - Pediatric Specialist
- Zhenqi Liu - Endocrinology and Metabolism
- Andrew Lockman - Family Medicine
- Thomas P. Loughran, Jr. - Medical Oncology and Hematology
- Carl Lynch III - Anesthesiology
- John MacKnight - Internal Medicine
- John C. Marshall - Endocrinology and Metabolism
- Gabrielle Marzani-Nissen - Internal Medicine, Psychiatry
- G. Paul Matherne - Pediatric Specialist
- Alan H. Matsumoto - Radiology
- Karen Maughan - Family Medicine
- Christopher McCartney - Endocrinology and Metabolism
- Nancy L. McDaniel - Pediatric Specialist
- Eugene D. McGahren - Pediatric Specialist
- Timothy E. McLaughlin - Family Medicine
- Mark Mendelsohn - Pediatrics
- Mark D. Miller - Orthopaedic Surgery
- Stacey E. Mills - Pathology
- Susan C. Modesitt - Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Carlene Muto - Infectious Disease
- Bhiken I. Naik - Critical Care Medicine
- Peter A. Netland - Ophthalmology
- Steven A. Newman - Ophthalmology
- Victoria F. Norwood - Pediatric Specialist
- Mark D. Okusa - Nephrology
- Joseph S. Park - Orthopaedic Surgery
- Stephen S. Park - Plastic Surgery, Otolaryngology
- Spencer C. Payne - Otolaryngology
- William Petri - Infectious Disease
- Lawrence H. Phillips II - Neurology
- JoAnn Pinkerton - Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Thomas A. E. Platts-Mills - Allergy and Immunology
- George D. Politis - Pediatric Specialist
- Susan Pollart - Family Medicine
- Barbara Tyl Post - Internal Medicine
- J. Javier Provencio - Neurology
- Benjamin W. Purow - Medical Oncology and Hematology, Pediatric Specialist
- Mark S. Quigg - Neurology
- Michael Ragosta - Cardiovascular Disease
- Sean Reed - Family Medicine
- Patrice K. Rehm - Radiology
- David Repaske - Pediatric Specialist
- Karen S. Rheuban - Pediatric Specialist
- George Rich - Anesthesiology
- Tyvin Andrew Rich - Radiation Oncology
- Mark J. Romness - Pediatric Specialist
- C. Edward Rose - Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Medicine
- Mitchell H. Rosner - Nephrology
- John C. Rowlingson - Anesthesiology
- Mark A. Russell - Dermatology
- Michael Salerno - Cardiovascular Disease
- Richard Santen - Endocrinology and Metabolism
- James M. Scheiman - Gastroenterology
- William Michael Scheld - Infectious Disease
- David Schiff - Neurology
- Bruce D. Schirmer - Surgery
- Christopher I. Shaffrey - Neurological Surgery, Orthopaedic Surgery
- Mark E. Shaffrey - Neurological Surgery
- Jason Sheehan - Neurological Surgery
- Frank H. Shen - Orthopaedic Surgery
- Ashley M. Shilling - Anesthesiology
- Yun Michael (Mike) Shim - Pulmonary Medicine
- Adam L. Shimer - Orthopaedic Surgery
- David C. Shonka - Otolaryngology
- Costi D. Sifri - Infectious Disease
- Robert A. Sinkin - Pediatric Specialist
- Craig Slingluff - Surgical Oncology
- Justin S. Smith - Neurological Surgery
- Michael C. Spaeder - Pediatric Specialist
- Richard Stevenson - Pediatric Specialist
- Mark H. Stoler - Pathology
- Jonathan R. Swanson - Pediatric Specialist
- Angela M. Taylor - Cardiovascular Disease
- W. Gerald Teague, Jr. - Pediatric Specialist
- Robert H. Thiele - Critical Care Medicine
- Curtis G. Tribble - Thoracic Surgery
- Mary Lee Vance - Endocrinology and Metabolism
- Dennis G. Vollmer - Neurological Surgery
- Linda A. Waggoner-Fountain - Pediatric Specialist
- Max M. Weder - Pulmonary Medicine
- David B. Weiss - Orthopaedic Surgery
- Lynda T. Wells - Anesthesiology
- Mark R. Wick - Pathology
- Robert Phillips Wilder - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
- Michael E. Williams - Medical Oncology and Hematology
- Barbara B. Wilson - Dermatology
- William Grady Wilson - Pediatric Specialist, Medical Genetics
- Adam B. Winick - Radiology
- Brian Wispelwey - Infectious Disease
- Andrew M. D. Wolf - Geriatric Medicine, Internal Medicine
- Bradford Worrall - Neurology
About Best Doctors, Inc.:
Founded in 1989 by Harvard Medical School physicians, Best Doctors is a privately owned, global benefits provider and medical information services company that connects individuals facing difficult medical treatment decisions with the best doctors, selected by impartial peer review in over 450 subspecialties of medicine, to review their diagnosis and treatment plans. Best Doctors has grown to over 40 million members worldwide.
The innovative services offered by Best Doctors include access to an unrivaled database of physicians who have been selected as the best in their field by other leading doctors. The Company also employs leading analytics and technology platforms that help people in need get the right diagnosis and treatment plan, which significantly improves health outcomes while reducing costs.
For further information, visit Best Doctors at www.bestdoctors.com.