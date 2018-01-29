Man Facing Sexual Assault Charges Again Appears in Court Behind Closed Doors

The sexual assault case against a former Charlottesville police officer was back in front of a judge on Monday, January 29, but, again, the hearing was behind closed doors.

Christopher Seymore is accused of assaulting a woman, once while on the job and again off the clock. He was fired from the police department when the allegations came to light.

This was a continuation of another closed hearing that was held on January 18. These last two hearings were closed in part because of the state's rape shield law, and so that the judge could review documents from sealed files.

The judge is working to handle motions and other issues ahead of a May 5 trial date, which is when information contained in the sealed files may be discussed by attorneys in court.