Grahams Ask Senate Committee to Expand DNA Collecting

The parents of slain University of Virginia student Hannah Graham are pushing for state legislators to expand DNA collection.

John and Susan Graham spoke before the Senate Courts of Justice Committee Monday, January 29, as it considered Virginia Senate Bill 565. The bill would allow expanded DNA collection for people convicted of certain Class One misdemeanors; including assault, destruction of property, and obstruction of justice.

"Please don't let what happened to my beautiful daughter, Hannah, happen to another young woman in Virginia," said Susan Graham to the committee.

Committee members voted 13-2 Monday morning to advance the proposed bill to the Senate Finance Committee.

Jesse Matthew pleaded guilty in March 2016 to first-degree murder and abduction with intent to defile in the case of 20-year-old Morgan Harrington, which occurred in October of 2009, and Hannah Graham from September 2014.

June 2015, Matthew entered Alford pleas - admitting there is enough evidence to convict him - to charges connected to a 2005 sexual assault in Fairfax County. As part of its case, the prosecution presented DNA evidence linking Matthew to the attack.

The Grahams believe Hannah would be alive today if Matthew's DNA had been collected after he was convicted in a misdemeanor trespassing case from 2010: It is likely investigators would have charged Matthew for the Fairfax County attack then, as well as Morgan's murder, thus preventing him from meeting Hannah on the Downtown Mall 4 years later.

The parents were joined by Albemarle County Sheriff Chip Harding and Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Tracci.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.

01/29/2018 Release from Albemarle County Sheriff's Office:

The parents of slain University of Virginia student Hannah Graham will appear before the Senate Courts of Justice Committee to support SB 565 [sic], a bill to enhance DNA collection for additional Class One misdemeanors today.

Introduced by Committee Chairman Senator Mark Obenshain, SB 565 [sic] reflect the unanimous recommendation of the Virginia Crime Commission to expand DNA collection upon conviction of Class One misdemeanors.

These offenses include: assault and battery in violation of Virginia Code 18.2-57; assault and battery of a family member in violation of 18.2-57.2; larceny in violation of 18.2-96; concealment in violation of 18.2-103; destruction of property in violation of 18.2-137; and obstruction of justice in violation of 18.2-460. SB270 also requires collection of a DNA sample upon conviction for trespass in violation of Virginia Code 18.2-119.

The text of SB 565 [sic] can be found here: http://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?181+ful+SB565+pdf

Albemarle Sheriff Chip Harding, a leading proponent of DNA enhancement, and Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert N. Tracci will also appear before the Senate Courts of Justice Committee to urge passage of the legislation.

According to Albemarle Sheriff Harding, SB 565 [sic] would add profiles to the Virginia Databank, upon conviction, that research both in New York State and Virginia show have the highest association to future felony behavior of all misdemeanor offenses. Virginia research shows that 70 percent of Virginia’s first time felons were first convicted of misdemeanors. Five years after adding petty larceny in New York State 1,786 convictions had already matched to 78 homicides, 343 sexual assaults , 235 robberies and 764 burglaries.

Albemarle Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert N. Tracci stated: “Senator Obsenshain’s bill reflects clear bipartisan recognition that DNA technology solves crime and exonerates the innocent. Enhancing the DNA databank for additional Class One criminal convictions will save lives. I urge the Senate to approve this legislation and for the House of Delegates to take up and pass companion legislation for the governor’s signature.” It has the bipartisan unanimous support of the Virginia Crime Commission who reviewed the research in depth last year.