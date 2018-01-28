63rd Annual Falcon Club Awards Banquet

Mark Fischer was named the Public School Coach of the Year in his final season with the Lions

Covenant head coach Seth Wilson won the Private School Coach of the Year Award in his first season with the team

Every week throughout the high school football season, NBC 29 and the Falcon Club present a Player of the Week Award.

The players had one more chance for recognition on the gridiron with the 63rd annual Falcon Club End of the Season Awards Banquet on Sunday night at Elks Lodge #389.

NBC 29 sports director Marty Hudtloff served as the Master of Ceremonies.

Dozens of awards were handed out throughout the evening.

Covenant head coach Seth Wilson won the Walter Bickers Memorial Trophy for Outstanding Coach - Private School in his first season with the team.

The Eagles hosted a VISAA state playoff game for the first time since 2008.

Covenant quarterback John Huemme won the C.D. Proffitt Jr. Private School Most Valuable Player award.

Huemme scored 26 touchdowns (13 passing, 13 rushing) despite starting the season with some uncertainty.

"I was out for most of my junior year with a (knee) injury," says Huemme, "so we weren't really sure what to expect coming into senior year, but it turned out great, and super excited."

Louisa County QB Malik Bell was named the C.D. Proffitt Jr. Public School MVP.

Bell rushed for 1,691 yards during his senior season, and scored 38 total touchdowns, including 13 passing TD's, and two on defense.

"It's a great feeling," says Bell, "to feel that all of my hard work is paying off, and to be recognized, and to show that with just a little dedication, you can go a far ways."

Louisa County head coach Mark Fischer won the Harry Martin Memorial Trophy for Outstanding Coach - Public School, after leading the Lions to 14-1 record and an appearance in the state title game in his final season with the team.